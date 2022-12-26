Now that Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 81993.0, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 23, 2022, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) trading session started at the price of $14.65, that was -1.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.845 and dropped to $14.2625 before settling in for the closing price of $14.80. A 52-week range for RPTX has been $8.06 – $23.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.30%. With a float of $39.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.95 million.

In an organization with 168 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.00, operating margin of -1414.95, and the pretax margin is -1413.97.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Repare Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Repare Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 4,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 250,000 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,094,451 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 149,161 for $12.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,898,820. This insider now owns 4,443,423 shares in total.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.85) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1406.68 while generating a return on equity of -37.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s (RPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.19. However, in the short run, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.84. Second resistance stands at $15.13. The third major resistance level sits at $15.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.67.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Key Stats

There are 41,962K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 621.00 million. As of now, sales total 7,600 K while income totals -106,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 112,550 K while its last quarter net income were 75,460 K.