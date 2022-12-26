Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) 20 Days SMA touches -9.46%: The odds favor the bear

December 23, 2022, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) trading session started at the price of $0.42, that was -3.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. A 52-week range for OTMO has been $0.20 – $4.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.40%. With a float of $109.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 128 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 28.08%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3709, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8729. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4167 in the near term. At $0.4233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3967.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

There are 133,007K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 59.90 million. As of now, sales total 1,720 K while income totals -30,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,970 K while its last quarter net income were -36,960 K.