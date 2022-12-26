Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.41% last month.

December 23, 2022, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) trading session started at the price of $2.88, that was 3.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.875 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. A 52-week range for OSG has been $1.70 – $3.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -4.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -254.60%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 953 workers is very important to gauge.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,022,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 350,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 2,447,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 350,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,022,000. This insider now owns 10,868,710 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -254.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

The latest stats from [Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., OSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 55.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

There are 84,519K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 241.70 million. As of now, sales total 359,060 K while income totals -46,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,060 K while its last quarter net income were 13,250 K.