Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is expecting -58.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

On December 23, 2022, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) opened at $2.13, lower -6.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Price fluctuations for PIII have ranged from $2.10 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

With a float of $25.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.82, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 38.97%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 72,450. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.83, taking the stock ownership to the 7,545,264 shares.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Looking closely at P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. However, in the short run, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.21. Second resistance stands at $2.39. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.55.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

There are currently 40,364K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 531.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 637,360 K according to its annual income of -156,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 248,260 K and its income totaled -11,170 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Recent developments with AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.79 cents.

Shaun Noe -
AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.93, soaring 1.74% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) posted a -25.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
December 23, 2022, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) trading session started at the price of $2.53, that was -7.81% drop from the session before....
Read more

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 159,440 K

Steve Mayer -
On December 23, 2022, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) opened at $19.06, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.