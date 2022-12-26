P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is expecting -58.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 23, 2022, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) opened at $2.13, lower -6.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Price fluctuations for PIII have ranged from $2.10 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $25.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.82, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 38.97%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 72,450. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.83, taking the stock ownership to the 7,545,264 shares.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Looking closely at P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. However, in the short run, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.21. Second resistance stands at $2.39. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.55.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

There are currently 40,364K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 531.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 637,360 K according to its annual income of -156,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 248,260 K and its income totaled -11,170 K.