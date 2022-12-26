Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) 20 Days SMA touches -34.97%: The odds favor the bear

On December 23, 2022, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) opened at $0.60, lower -3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.605 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for KTTA have ranged from $0.57 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -157.10% at the time writing. With a float of $21.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.55 million.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -14.69, operating margin of +90.84, and the pretax margin is -14430.49.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 1,110. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 227,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 6,710 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $7,757. This insider now owns 1,788,415 shares in total.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14430.49 while generating a return on equity of -8.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -157.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., KTTA], we can find that recorded value of 0.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9851, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1068. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6050. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6325. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5225. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4950.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Key Stats

There are currently 29,249K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -2,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220 K and its income totaled -4,590 K.