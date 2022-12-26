Patria Investments Limited (PAX) soared 0.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Search
Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.56, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.725 and dropped to $13.41 before settling in for the closing price of $13.56. Within the past 52 weeks, PAX’s price has moved between $12.25 and $19.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 97.10%. With a float of $51.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.19 million.

In an organization with 390 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Patria Investments Limited’s (PAX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.60.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.00 billion based on 54,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 235,520 K and income totals 122,480 K. The company made 57,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

