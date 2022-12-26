PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) is expecting 6.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 23, 2022, PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) opened at $62.17, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.97 and dropped to $61.71 before settling in for the closing price of $62.12. Price fluctuations for PSMT have ranged from $56.29 to $88.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.10% at the time writing. With a float of $30.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.71, operating margin of +4.18, and the pretax margin is +3.85.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PriceSmart Inc. is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 33,762. In this transaction EVP-Real Estate of this company sold 472 shares at a rate of $71.53, taking the stock ownership to the 19,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP-Foods Merchandising sold 2,300 for $71.69, making the entire transaction worth $164,888. This insider now owns 26,134 shares in total.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +2.54 while generating a return on equity of 10.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 97440.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, PriceSmart Inc.’s (PSMT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.33 in the near term. At $63.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.81.

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) Key Stats

There are currently 31,051K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,066 M according to its annual income of 104,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,021 M and its income totaled 23,300 K.