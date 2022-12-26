Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) stock priced at $2.03, down -0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.14 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. QSI’s price has ranged from $1.82 to $8.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.90%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.54 million.

In an organization with 153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 191,234. In this transaction Director of this company sold 89,000 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,801,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. bought 20,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $78,526. This insider now owns 227,693 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum-Si incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 30.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, Quantum-Si incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.13. Second resistance stands at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 292.20 million, the company has a total of 139,819K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -94,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -31,710 K.