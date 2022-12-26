Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) soared 2.71 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

December 23, 2022, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) trading session started at the price of $0.712, that was 2.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for QTT has been $0.30 – $3.35.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 137.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 88.70%. With a float of $20.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1110 employees.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Qutoutiao Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Qutoutiao Inc. is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -24.06

Technical Analysis of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Qutoutiao Inc.’s (QTT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 271.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9223. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7633 in the near term. At $0.8067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5633.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Key Stats

There are 30,743K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.90 million. As of now, sales total 680,980 K while income totals -194,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 881,137 K while its last quarter net income were -298,001 K.