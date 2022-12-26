Recent developments with Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.81 cents.

December 23, 2022, Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) trading session started at the price of $101.58, that was -0.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.94 and dropped to $100.32 before settling in for the closing price of $101.73. A 52-week range for ADUS has been $68.57 – $112.89.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 16.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.30%. With a float of $15.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.87 million.

In an organization with 5416 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.67, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +6.99.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Addus HomeCare Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 39,035. In this transaction EVP/Chief Information Officer of this company sold 377 shares at a rate of $103.54, taking the stock ownership to the 6,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP / Chief Strategy Officer sold 784 for $108.57, making the entire transaction worth $85,119. This insider now owns 7,168 shares in total.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.22 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 55440.0. That was inferior than the volume of 87191.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (ADUS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.51. However, in the short run, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.83. Second resistance stands at $102.69. The third major resistance level sits at $103.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.45. The third support level lies at $98.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) Key Stats

There are 16,110K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 864,500 K while income totals 45,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 240,500 K while its last quarter net income were 11,540 K.