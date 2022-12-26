Search
Recent developments with Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.94 cents.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) stock priced at $8.05, up 0.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $7.98 before settling in for the closing price of $8.04. GLRE’s price has ranged from $6.51 to $8.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 380.20%. With a float of $26.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.13 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance Industry. The insider ownership of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.19 while generating a return on equity of 3.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 380.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -15.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s (GLRE) raw stochastic average was set at 64.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.54. However, in the short run, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.23. Second resistance stands at $8.36. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. The third support level lies at $7.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 279.99 million, the company has a total of 34,824K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 588,550 K while annual income is 17,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 126,720 K while its latest quarter income was -18,470 K.

