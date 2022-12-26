Recent developments with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.59 cents.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.45, up 2.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4924 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has traded in a range of $0.42-$3.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.40%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

In an organization with 36 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 9.26%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 113.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1236. However, in the short run, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4916. Second resistance stands at $0.5132. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5340. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4492, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4284. The third support level lies at $0.4068 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.50 million has total of 99,021K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,500 K in contrast with the sum of -40,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -15,090 K.