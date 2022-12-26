Recent developments with Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.77 cents.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.15, soaring 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2235 and dropped to $1.077 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Within the past 52 weeks, SLRX’s price has moved between $1.16 and $13.74.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.90%. With a float of $2.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.25 million.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.96, operating margin of -696.27, and the pretax margin is -693.84.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 4,986. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,700 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 32,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 37,500 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $7,016. This insider now owns 37,500 shares in total.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.62) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -693.84 while generating a return on equity of -41.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.18, a number that is poised to hit -2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 40220.0. That was better than the volume of 33299.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0274, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0191. However, in the short run, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2567. Second resistance stands at $1.3133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4032. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1102, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0203. The third support level lies at $0.9637 if the price breaches the second support level.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.70 million based on 2,278K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,840 K and income totals -12,770 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.