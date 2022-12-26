Recent developments with The9 Limited (NCTY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.29 cents.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.60, up 5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6167 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Over the past 52 weeks, NCTY has traded in a range of $0.58-$8.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 19.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.20%. With a float of $24.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.21, operating margin of -198.17, and the pretax margin is -305.50.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of The9 Limited is 45.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2012, the organization reported -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -302.66 while generating a return on equity of -163.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The9 Limited’s (NCTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

The latest stats from [The9 Limited, NCTY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, The9 Limited’s (NCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7420, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5412. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6247. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6340. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6514. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5980, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5806. The third support level lies at $0.5713 if the price breaches the second support level.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.71 million has total of 23,117K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,320 K in contrast with the sum of -64,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,174 K and last quarter income was -167,806 K.