Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.00% last month.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.79, up 0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Over the past 52 weeks, RVP has traded in a range of $1.66-$7.37.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 44.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.90%. With a float of $14.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 233 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.62, operating margin of +38.54, and the pretax margin is +39.79.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 250,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,688,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,400 for $2.30, making the entire transaction worth $5,524. This insider now owns 3,918,575 shares in total.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +29.76 while generating a return on equity of 75.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Retractable Technologies Inc.’s (RVP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89

Technical Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) saw its 5-day average volume 74540.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s (RVP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3614. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8180 in the near term. At $1.8960, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9520. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6840, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6280. The third support level lies at $1.5500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.00 million has total of 32,937K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 188,380 K in contrast with the sum of 56,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,060 K and last quarter income was 5,390 K.