Ryder System Inc. (R) 20 Days SMA touches -2.97%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) stock priced at $83.92, up 1.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.17 and dropped to $83.36 before settling in for the closing price of $83.84. R’s price has ranged from $61.71 to $97.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 661.70%. With a float of $49.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 42800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of +6.36, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ryder System Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,313,876. In this transaction President, Global SCS & DTS of this company sold 14,149 shares at a rate of $92.86, taking the stock ownership to the 45,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s EVP & CIO sold 2,640 for $93.56, making the entire transaction worth $246,998. This insider now owns 10,220 shares in total.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.37 while generating a return on equity of 20.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 661.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ryder System Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.25, a number that is poised to hit 3.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ryder System Inc. (R)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Ryder System Inc.’s (R) raw stochastic average was set at 60.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.45 in the near term. At $86.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.83.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.21 billion, the company has a total of 50,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,663 M while annual income is 519,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,035 M while its latest quarter income was 246,000 K.