Sasol Limited (SSL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.82% last month.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) stock priced at $15.66, up 2.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.08 and dropped to $15.66 before settling in for the closing price of $15.63. SSL’s price has ranged from $14.70 to $28.36 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 326.50%. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sasol Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.21 in the near term. At $16.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.52. The third support level lies at $15.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.04 billion, the company has a total of 635,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,144 M while annual income is 2,563 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,259 M while its latest quarter income was 6,562 M.