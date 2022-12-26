Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) posted a -15.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.67, plunging -1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Within the past 52 weeks, SJ’s price has moved between $1.25 and $7.30.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.20%. With a float of $4.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 285 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +10.52.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 79.61%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 27.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Looking closely at Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), its last 5-days average volume was 86080.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 7.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8082, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1106. However, in the short run, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7167. Second resistance stands at $1.8033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4367.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.20 million based on 36,623K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 261,960 K and income totals 26,680 K. The company made 75,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

A major move is in the offing as Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) market cap hits 44.20 million

Steve Mayer -
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.50, soaring 1.21% from the previous...
Read more

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.41% last month.

Shaun Noe -
December 23, 2022, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) trading session started at the price of $2.88, that was 3.85% jump from the session...
Read more

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) last year’s performance of 168.60% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On December 23, 2022, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) opened at $15.05, lower -0.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.