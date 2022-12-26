SCPH (scPharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -2.98 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 23, 2022, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) opened at $6.38, lower -2.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.41 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. Price fluctuations for SCPH have ranged from $3.68 to $7.96 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $29.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.02 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 4,002,495. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 762,380 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,328,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 562,466 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,300,486. This insider now owns 92,983 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [scPharmaceuticals Inc., SCPH], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 58.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.56. The third major resistance level sits at $6.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.71.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

There are currently 27,434K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 217.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -28,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,160 K.