SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,290 K

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.45, plunging -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.459 and dropped to $0.441 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Within the past 52 weeks, SEAC’s price has moved between $0.37 and $2.17.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -20.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.80%. With a float of $39.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.29 million.

In an organization with 104 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.38, operating margin of -26.36, and the pretax margin is -27.26.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SeaChange International Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 9,366. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,292 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 8,554,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 20,819 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $9,160. This insider now owns 8,533,243 shares in total.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -27.21 while generating a return on equity of -20.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Trading Performance Indicators

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29 and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, SeaChange International Inc.’s (SEAC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4205, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6595. However, in the short run, SeaChange International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4647. Second resistance stands at $0.4708. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4348. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4287.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.98 million based on 50,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,310 K and income totals -7,430 K. The company made 8,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.