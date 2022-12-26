SHBI (Shore Bancshares Inc.) climbed 0.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 23, 2022, Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) opened at $17.29, higher 0.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.475 and dropped to $17.21 before settling in for the closing price of $17.29. Price fluctuations for SHBI have ranged from $17.03 to $21.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.80% at the time writing. With a float of $17.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 435 employees.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shore Bancshares Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 6,054. In this transaction Director of this company bought 311 shares at a rate of $19.47, taking the stock ownership to the 51,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director bought 510 for $19.52, making the entire transaction worth $9,955. This insider now owns 6,477 shares in total.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.37 while generating a return on equity of 5.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI)

Looking closely at Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI), its last 5-days average volume was 57980.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 69550.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Shore Bancshares Inc.’s (SHBI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.29. However, in the short run, Shore Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.55. Second resistance stands at $17.64. The third major resistance level sits at $17.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.02.

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) Key Stats

There are currently 19,850K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 343.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,670 K according to its annual income of 15,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,920 K and its income totaled 9,660 K.