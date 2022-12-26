SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10 K

December 23, 2022, SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) trading session started at the price of $2.11, that was -0.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. A 52-week range for SKYX has been $1.35 – $16.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.50%. With a float of $41.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.30, operating margin of -12034.80, and the pretax margin is -13292.85.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SKYX Platforms Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 7,310. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,197,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,050. This insider now owns 16,001 shares in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -13292.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.14 in the near term. At $2.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

There are 82,747K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 172.91 million. As of now, sales total 40 K while income totals -5,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -5,660 K.