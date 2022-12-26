Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) average volume reaches $42.49K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) stock priced at $1.71, up 1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7927 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. SOHO’s price has ranged from $1.48 to $3.11 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.90%. With a float of $15.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.31, operating margin of +4.30, and the pretax margin is -22.35.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Sotherly Hotels Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 64,308. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $2.14, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,450 for $17.15, making the entire transaction worth $24,873. This insider now owns 1,450 shares in total.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20.55 while generating a return on equity of -74.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 63128.0, its volume of 59840.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s (SOHO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0111, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8151 in the near term. At $1.8503, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9078. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7224, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6649. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6297.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.39 million, the company has a total of 18,415K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 127,590 K while annual income is -26,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,210 K while its latest quarter income was 2,020 K.