SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) average volume reaches $146.22K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $126.70, soaring 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.695 and dropped to $125.78 before settling in for the closing price of $127.10. Within the past 52 weeks, SPSC’s price has moved between $96.41 and $146.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.00%. With a float of $35.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1901 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.19, operating margin of +14.30, and the pretax margin is +13.90.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 369,173. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 2,526 shares at a rate of $146.15, taking the stock ownership to the 126,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 3 for $141.97, making the entire transaction worth $426. This insider now owns 13,678 shares in total.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.58 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 53.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) Trading Performance Indicators

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)

Looking closely at SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, SPS Commerce Inc.’s (SPSC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.60. However, in the short run, SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.09. Second resistance stands at $128.85. The third major resistance level sits at $130.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.26.

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.58 billion based on 36,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 385,280 K and income totals 44,600 K. The company made 114,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.