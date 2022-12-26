Sunlands Technology Group (STG) 20 Days SMA touches 12.99%: The odds favor the bear

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $7.17, down -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.73 before settling in for the closing price of $7.03. Over the past 52 weeks, STG has traded in a range of $2.16-$8.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 43.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 104.10%. With a float of $3.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4064 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.00, operating margin of +4.56, and the pretax margin is +7.88.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sunlands Technology Group is 7.36%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunlands Technology Group’s (STG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.52

Technical Analysis of Sunlands Technology Group (STG)

Looking closely at Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG), its last 5-days average volume was 34840.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 18763.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Sunlands Technology Group’s (STG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. However, in the short run, Sunlands Technology Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.17. Second resistance stands at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.29.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 97.79 million has total of 13,338K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 393,530 K in contrast with the sum of 34,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 81,000 K and last quarter income was 23,630 K.