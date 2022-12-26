Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) posted a 0.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 23, 2022, Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) opened at $9.04, higher 3.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $8.8901 before settling in for the closing price of $9.03. Price fluctuations for SGC have ranged from $8.52 to $22.70 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.80% at the time writing. With a float of $11.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.81 million.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.64, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +6.17.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Superior Group of Companies Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 15,497. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,486 shares at a rate of $10.43, taking the stock ownership to the 45,876 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Director bought 3,514 for $10.53, making the entire transaction worth $37,006. This insider now owns 44,390 shares in total.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Superior Group of Companies Inc., SGC], we can find that recorded value of 76620.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 37865.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s (SGC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.42.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) Key Stats

There are currently 16,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 147.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 536,990 K according to its annual income of 29,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 138,700 K and its income totaled -12,720 K.