The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) average volume reaches $520.95K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.57, plunging -4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5959 and dropped to $0.5335 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, BODY’s price has moved between $0.56 and $2.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.90%. With a float of $145.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.95 million.

The firm has a total of 1021 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.88, operating margin of -22.92, and the pretax margin is -27.92.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 13.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 35,065. In this transaction CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 17,826,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s insider bought 114,811 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $80,483. This insider now owns 3,199,946 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -70.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Beachbody Company Inc., BODY], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8509, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3334. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5835. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6209. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5211, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4961. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4587.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 178.94 million based on 312,162K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 873,650 K and income totals -228,380 K. The company made 165,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.