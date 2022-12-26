The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) average volume reaches $226.10K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 23, 2022, The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) trading session started at the price of $24.59, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.97 and dropped to $24.34 before settling in for the closing price of $24.61. A 52-week range for SHYF has been $17.66 – $51.34.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.90%. With a float of $32.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.06 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.09, operating margin of +8.47, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Shyft Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Shyft Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 367,650. In this transaction President, Specialty Vehicles of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $24.51, taking the stock ownership to the 63,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director sold 548 for $24.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,311. This insider now owns 8,748 shares in total.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.93 while generating a return on equity of 29.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 50.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Shyft Group Inc., SHYF], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, The Shyft Group Inc.’s (SHYF) raw stochastic average was set at 61.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.31. The third major resistance level sits at $25.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.77.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Key Stats

There are 35,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 863.18 million. As of now, sales total 991,790 K while income totals 68,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 286,080 K while its last quarter net income were 17,290 K.