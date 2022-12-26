The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) last year’s performance of 20.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.55, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.72 and dropped to $13.305 before settling in for the closing price of $13.63. Within the past 52 weeks, COCO’s price has moved between $7.39 and $16.57.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.40%. With a float of $45.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.79 million.

The firm has a total of 281 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Vita Coco Company Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 101,695. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $12.71, taking the stock ownership to the 186,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $12.17, making the entire transaction worth $121,700. This insider now owns 685,252 shares in total.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Vita Coco Company Inc., COCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s (COCO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.98. The third major resistance level sits at $14.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.99.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 762.24 million based on 55,924K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 379,510 K and income totals 19,020 K. The company made 124,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.