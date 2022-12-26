TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $5.75, down -4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.75 and dropped to $5.415 before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. Over the past 52 weeks, TXMD has traded in a range of $1.99-$30.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 35.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.90%. With a float of $8.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 416 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.33, operating margin of -160.75, and the pretax margin is -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of TherapeuticsMD Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 90,284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 14,825 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,757,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 320 for $6.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,020. This insider now owns 3,872 shares in total.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$3.04) by $15.43. This company achieved a net margin of -198.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.60% during the next five years compared to 1.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s (TXMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

The latest stats from [TherapeuticsMD Inc., TXMD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 64120.0 was inferior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s (TXMD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.93. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.11.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.53 million has total of 9,425K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 86,950 K in contrast with the sum of -172,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,920 K and last quarter income was -28,970 K.