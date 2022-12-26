Search
Steve Mayer
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) volume exceeds 53112.0: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) stock priced at $0.608, up 0.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6099 and dropped to $0.5799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. TLSA’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $1.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%. With a float of $63.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.93 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is 43.01%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -45.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, TLSA], we can find that recorded value of 56500.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s (TLSA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6540, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7875. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6266. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5666. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5533.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.40 million, the company has a total of 102,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -23,420 K.

