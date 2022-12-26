United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) last year’s performance of -6.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) stock priced at $0.48, up 2.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. UAMY’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $0.70 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 97.70%. With a float of $84.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.97, operating margin of -7.56, and the pretax margin is -0.78.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of United States Antimony Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 66,597. In this transaction Director of this company bought 147,994 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 864,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 119,201 for $0.45, making the entire transaction worth $53,640. This insider now owns 835,239 shares in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -0.78 while generating a return on equity of -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United States Antimony Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Looking closely at United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, United States Antimony Corporation’s (UAMY) raw stochastic average was set at 85.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3837, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4284. However, in the short run, United States Antimony Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5021. Second resistance stands at $0.5130. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5261. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4781, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4650. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4541.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.81 million, the company has a total of 106,240K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,750 K while annual income is -60 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,460 K while its latest quarter income was 50 K.