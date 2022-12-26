Search
Steve Mayer
UTME (United Time Technology Co. Ltd.) climbed 3.25 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.92, up 3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has traded in a range of $0.85-$3.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -17.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -136.50%. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -12.55, and the pretax margin is -14.29.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s (UTME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

Looking closely at United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 6.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6717, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7252. However, in the short run, United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9833. Second resistance stands at $1.0166. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8166. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7833.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.60 million has total of 8,268K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 275,508 K in contrast with the sum of -38,833 K annual income.

