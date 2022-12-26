VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last year’s performance of -91.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 23, 2022, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) trading session started at the price of $0.27, that was 2.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.2651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for VVPR has been $0.25 – $3.40.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.97 million.

The firm has a total of 242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.06, operating margin of -65.43, and the pretax margin is -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VivoPower International PLC stocks. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1022. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2695. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2722. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2744. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2646, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2624. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2597.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

There are 23,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.20 million. As of now, sales total 22,450 K while income totals -21,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,617 K while its last quarter net income were -1,446 K.