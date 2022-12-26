Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.06% last month.

On December 23, 2022, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) opened at $132.00, higher 0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.47 and dropped to $131.06 before settling in for the closing price of $132.15. Price fluctuations for WCN have ranged from $113.50 to $148.20 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 204.20% at the time writing. With a float of $256.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19998 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.38, operating margin of +17.49, and the pretax margin is +12.53.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Waste Connections Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 547,720. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CIO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $136.93, taking the stock ownership to the 6,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec sold 7,000 for $145.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,806. This insider now owns 12,813 shares in total.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.31) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 204.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.56% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

The latest stats from [Waste Connections Inc., WCN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $134.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.04. The third major resistance level sits at $136.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.22. The third support level lies at $129.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Key Stats

There are currently 257,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,151 M according to its annual income of 618,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,880 M and its income totaled 236,910 K.