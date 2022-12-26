Yunji Inc. (YJ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.90%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.72, soaring 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Within the past 52 weeks, YJ’s price has moved between $0.50 and $1.42.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 189.60%. With a float of $70.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.87 million.

In an organization with 655 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.67, operating margin of -1.61, and the pretax margin is +9.70.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yunji Inc. is 22.41%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.12 while generating a return on equity of 9.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Yunji Inc. (YJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 91460.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7953, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9459. However, in the short run, Yunji Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7800. Second resistance stands at $0.8100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6900. The third support level lies at $0.6600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 155.80 million based on 214,654K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 338,220 K and income totals 20,710 K. The company made 33,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.