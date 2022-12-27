$1.37M in average volume shows that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is heading in the right direction

December 23, 2022, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) trading session started at the price of $6.13, that was 0.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $5.87 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. A 52-week range for SILV has been $4.58 – $10.13.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.00%. With a float of $140.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.15 million.

In an organization with 838 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.13%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 58.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.69. However, in the short run, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.26. Second resistance stands at $6.42. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. The third support level lies at $5.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

There are 146,499K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 883.96 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -22,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,720 K while its last quarter net income were 25,210 K.