2.80% volatility in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $45.87, down -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.35 and dropped to $45.4525 before settling in for the closing price of $45.94. Over the past 52 weeks, LMAT has traded in a range of $38.32-$56.38.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.90%. With a float of $19.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.98 million.

In an organization with 450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.64, operating margin of +23.59, and the pretax margin is +22.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 470,697. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $47.07, taking the stock ownership to the 8,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $46.65, making the entire transaction worth $349,840. This insider now owns 8,076 shares in total.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +17.42 while generating a return on equity of 12.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s (LMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 68620.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s (LMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.05. However, in the short run, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.28. Second resistance stands at $46.76. The third major resistance level sits at $47.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.49.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.01 billion has total of 22,001K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,420 K in contrast with the sum of 26,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,030 K and last quarter income was 5,460 K.