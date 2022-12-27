360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) kicked off at the price of $19.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 23, 2022, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) opened at $19.36, lower -0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.74 and dropped to $19.02 before settling in for the closing price of $19.38. Price fluctuations for QFIN have ranged from $9.47 to $23.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $133.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.24 million.

The firm has a total of 2129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.04, operating margin of +40.79, and the pretax margin is +42.21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 360 DigiTech Inc. is 5.56%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +34.76 while generating a return on equity of 46.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 3.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [360 DigiTech Inc., QFIN], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.06. The third major resistance level sits at $20.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.22.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 155,243K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,611 M according to its annual income of 907,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 582,570 K and its income totaled 139,570 K.