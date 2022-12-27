5.35% volatility in Renren Inc. (RENN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.81, down -23.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Over the past 52 weeks, RENN has traded in a range of $0.81-$2.50.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -615.20%. With a float of $15.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.11 million.

In an organization with 409 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.77, operating margin of -72.67, and the pretax margin is -140.83.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Renren Inc. is 12.26%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -319.01 while generating a return on equity of -80.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -615.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Renren Inc.’s (RENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48

Technical Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 93374.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Renren Inc.’s (RENN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1,184.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 488.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.0692, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.5887. However, in the short run, Renren Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7233. Second resistance stands at $2.0567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6433.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.40 million has total of 23,885K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,220 K in contrast with the sum of 13,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,998 K and last quarter income was -52,134 K.