$6.27M in average volume shows that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is heading in the right direction

December 23, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) trading session started at the price of $32.16, that was 1.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.68 and dropped to $32.005 before settling in for the closing price of $32.21. A 52-week range for VICI has been $26.23 – $35.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.70%. With a float of $993.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $997.37 million.

The firm has a total of 152 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VICI Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 8.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VICI Properties Inc., VICI], we can find that recorded value of 6.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.13. The third major resistance level sits at $33.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.55.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are 963,098K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.13 billion. As of now, sales total 1,510 M while income totals 1,014 M. Its latest quarter income was 751,540 K while its last quarter net income were 330,910 K.