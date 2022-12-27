Search
Shaun Noe
A look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $5.83, up 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.815 before settling in for the closing price of $5.85. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $4.38-$10.17.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.40%. With a float of $130.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], we can find that recorded value of 3.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.77.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 773.00 million has total of 132,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,790 K in contrast with the sum of 15,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,480 K and last quarter income was -144,320 K.

