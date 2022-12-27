A look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock priced at $5.04, up 9.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.525 and dropped to $5.00 before settling in for the closing price of $5.01. CBAY’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $5.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.10%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.67 in the near term. At $5.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 424.32 million, the company has a total of 84,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -90,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -24,510 K.