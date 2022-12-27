A look at Star Group L.P.’s (SGU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $11.55, up 2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.07 and dropped to $11.55 before settling in for the closing price of $11.67. Over the past 52 weeks, SGU has traded in a range of $8.00-$12.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.30%. With a float of $28.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3194 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.71, operating margin of +1.68, and the pretax margin is +2.44.

Star Group L.P. (SGU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Star Group L.P. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 46,200. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.24, taking the stock ownership to the 43,390 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,000 for $9.22, making the entire transaction worth $46,100. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Star Group L.P. (SGU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +1.58 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Star Group L.P.’s (SGU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82

Technical Analysis of Star Group L.P. (SGU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 66450.0, its volume of 83960.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Star Group L.P.’s (SGU) raw stochastic average was set at 94.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.18 in the near term. At $12.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.14.

Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 417.38 million has total of 35,770K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,007 M in contrast with the sum of 35,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,640 K and last quarter income was -49,990 K.