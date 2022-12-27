A major move is in the offing as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) market cap hits 854.80 billion

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $83.25, soaring 1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.78 and dropped to $82.9344 before settling in for the closing price of $83.79. Within the past 52 weeks, AMZN’s price has moved between $82.25 and $172.94.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.90%. With a float of $9.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 1544000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 7,017,400. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 260,000 shares at a rate of $26.99, taking the stock ownership to the 13,918,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 15,240 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,432,560. This insider now owns 49,000 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amazon.com Inc., AMZN], we can find that recorded value of 71.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 76.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.17.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.50. The third major resistance level sits at $89.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.68.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 854.80 billion based on 10,201,654K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 469,822 M and income totals 33,364 M. The company made 127,101 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,872 M in sales during its previous quarter.