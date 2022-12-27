A major move is in the offing as Drive Shack Inc. (DS) market cap hits 19.46 million

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2044, plunging -4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2186 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, DS’s price has moved between $0.15 and $1.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.40%. With a float of $77.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3370 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.08, operating margin of -3.92, and the pretax margin is -10.64.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Drive Shack Inc. is 16.43%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 25,033. In this transaction President of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 26,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 302,275 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $504,799. This insider now owns 5,847,728 shares in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.13 while generating a return on equity of -163.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Looking closely at Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Drive Shack Inc.’s (DS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 294.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4536, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0650. However, in the short run, Drive Shack Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2135. Second resistance stands at $0.2253. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2321. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1949, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1881. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1763.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.46 million based on 92,385K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 281,860 K and income totals -31,370 K. The company made 88,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.