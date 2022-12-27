A major move is in the offing as Genius Sports Limited (GENI) market cap hits 670.51 million

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock priced at $3.33, down -1.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.37 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. GENI’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $8.18 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.30%. With a float of $107.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.14 million.

The firm has a total of 2300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 47.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Sports Limited, GENI], we can find that recorded value of 1.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.40. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 670.51 million, the company has a total of 224,128K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,740 K while annual income is -592,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,650 K while its latest quarter income was -8,970 K.