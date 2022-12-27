A major move is in the offing as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) market cap hits 127.37 billion

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $140.59, up 0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.8565 and dropped to $139.60 before settling in for the closing price of $140.88. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has traded in a range of $115.54-$153.21.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.40%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.10 million.

The firm has a total of 307600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of +12.25, and the pretax margin is +8.47.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 445,088. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $148.36, taking the stock ownership to the 14,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $125,000. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 23.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.22% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 3.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Business Machines Corporation, IBM], we can find that recorded value of 3.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $142.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $143.29. The third major resistance level sits at $144.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.96.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 127.37 billion has total of 904,126K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,350 M in contrast with the sum of 5,742 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,107 M and last quarter income was -3,196 M.