ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.44 million

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $15.74, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.83 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.82. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has traded in a range of $12.24-$28.06.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 94.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.85 million.

The firm has a total of 510 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 27,834. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,847 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 61,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15, when Company’s President sold 1,326 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $20,964. This insider now owns 56,831 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 34.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.02. The third major resistance level sits at $16.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.56 billion has total of 161,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 484,150 K in contrast with the sum of -167,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130,710 K and last quarter income was -27,180 K.