Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) soared 16.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

December 23, 2022, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) trading session started at the price of $0.66, that was 16.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7566 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. A 52-week range for AQMS has been $0.50 – $1.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.60%. With a float of $75.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.40 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3956.07, operating margin of -10095.38, and the pretax margin is -10515.03.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aqua Metals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aqua Metals Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 64,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 173,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Eng and Opr Officer sold 49,556 for $0.77, making the entire transaction worth $38,158. This insider now owns 365,091 shares in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10516.18 while generating a return on equity of -62.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 248.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9135. However, in the short run, Aqua Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7911. Second resistance stands at $0.8421. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9277. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6545, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5689. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5179.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Key Stats

There are 78,387K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.70 million. As of now, sales total 170 K while income totals -18,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,890 K.